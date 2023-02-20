Sam Brady was a second-half try-scorer in Harrogate RUFC's National Two North win over Sheffield Tigers. Picture: Richard Bown

The Aces recorded just their fourth victory in 18 attempts this term to ensure that they didn't lose further ground on third-from-bottom Preston Grasshoppers.

With his side still 10 points from safety, 'Gate chief Martyn Wood certainly isn't getting too carried away with the weekend's result, but he says that he does feel encouraged by what he saw from his players and believes that they do have enough quality to escape the relegation zone.

"I wouldn't say we have quite clicked yet, but we are getting there," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We're a much better team than we were at the start of the season and we are still in the fight.

"We are trying not to look at the league table, we don't want to, but obviously it's my job to be aware of the situation we find ourselves in. I know it's cliche, but we've just got to worry about ourselves and the things that we can control. All we can do is put in performances and not worry about anyone else.

"If we are going to get out of this situation and stay in National Two then it will come from within, it won't be because of anything that happens elsewhere.

"We are at a stage of the season where we need to win games and we know that nothing else will do."

Prolific winger Will Yates' 11th try of the season saw 'Gate take an early lead in Saturday's contest, but Will Baker then converted his own touchdown to edge the Tigers 7-5 ahead.

Rory Macnab kicked a couple of second-half penalties to move the Aces back in front before Sam Brady's late score converted by Macnab wrapped things up.

"Saturday was a good win for us, the boys produced a solid performance," Wood added.

"I thought that we controlled territory quite well and also possession. The conditions actually turned out to be worse than we were expecting, so it was a challenge, however our scrum and our forward play provided the platform we needed.

"I think that we were the better side for most of the game, we just had the upper hand on Saturday. I think that we just had a bit more want and desire than them, whether that's just because we're fighting for our lives and they're not, I don't know.