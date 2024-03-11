Harrogate RUFC sink Alnwick RFC to move within touching distance of top spot

Harrogate RUFC's Conor Miller touches down during Saturday's home win over Alnwick RFC. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Aces triumphed 20-15 on Saturday afternoon, climbing up to third place in the table, where they now sit just two points behind leaders York with a game in hand.

And with just four matches left to play this term, Martyn Wood and his men head into the business end of the season firmly in control of their own destiny.

They made a positive start to proceedings at the weekend, with the opening stages played almost entirely in Alnwick’s half.

'Gate forward Will Pritchard on the charge at Rudding Lane.

In the ninth minute, Kodie Brook’s kick through caused the visitors to carry the ball over their own try-line and concede a five-metre scrum, which the ‘Gate pack won.

The ball was then moved right and Conor Miller opened the scoring, with Oli Toomey, on kicking duty in the absence of Rory Macnab, converted to give hosts a 7–0 lead.

Alnwick, who came into the game in fine form, responded well and went on to control the next 25 minutes.

Evan Moir reduced the deficit with a penalty awarded for a Harrogate man not rolling away in the tackle and the away side then moved ahead when a cross-kick was collected by Sean Hutchinson, who scored in the corner.

Fijian powerhouse Richie Kaisia gets the Aces over the gain-line.

Some resolute defensive work, with Fijian ace Richie Kaisia very much to the fore, ensured that no Alnwick did not add to their tally, and with five minutes of the half remaining, the Aces reclaimed the ascendancy.

Having escaped their own territory and broken into Alnwick’s 22, Harrogate’s Oli Toomey produced a pinpoint cross-kick of his own for Miller to catch and go over for his second touchdown of the afternoon.

Toomey then added the extras to hand his team a 14–8 interval lead.

Alnwick thought that they had registered their second try of the match shortly after the restart, however the referee deemed the ball to have been held up over the line.

Instead, it was Harrogate who drew first blood, stretching their advantage in the 57th minute when Toomey kicked a penalty.

Undeterred, Alnwick continued to attack, though ‘Gate stood up well in defence. Will Pritchard, enjoying yet another fine game at the line-out, stole an Alnwick throw five metres from his own try-line and ran 40 metres up-field.

The Aces were however immediately penalised, undoing all that good work, and allowing their visitors to return to the home 22.

Following a dominant scrum, Alastair Blackett went through to score, with Moir converting, meaning that there was only two points in it with 12 minutes left on the clock.

With five minutes remaining, Toomey landed another penalty to make the score 20-15, with ‘Gate then managing the dying minutes well, controlling the ball and preventing Alnwick from getting into a position to go on and salvage anything late on.