Harrogate RUFC captain Sam Brady scored the opening try of the game in Saturday's National Two North derby at Otley. Picture: Gerard Binks

Leading 8-0 until shortly before half-time, a disastrous spell either side of the interval saw the Aces undone as they went down to a 31-13 to their local National Two North rivals.

Much of the damage was done with the struggling visitors down to 14 men, though their director of rugby does not believe that was the only factor behind them shipping three tries in quick succession early in the second period.

"The first half we played well. The boys fought hard, there was a lot of heart and spirit and we defended very well. I think we probably justified taking that lead into the break,” Wood told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"But having let them back in the game, they then went on to score three quick tries right at the start of the second period and that really killed the game.

"Being a man down maybe had something to do with it, it didn’t help, but Otley were very clinical and we just didn’t start the second 40 well at all.

"There were too many silly mistakes and we compounded our own errors, which was disappointing. We missed touch with a number of kicks, which is inexcusable, and kept kicking the ball straight to Callum Irvine, who was their best player on the day.

"He made two quick breaks at the start of the second half which led to two tries in quick succession and he really punished us. He was probably the difference between the teams on Saturday.”

Harrogate took the lead when an Otley clearance was charged down, leading to the visitors launching an attack down their right flank.

Ben Raubitschek was bundled into touch just short of the line, but from the resulting line-out, Sam Brady won the ball and went over for an unconverted try.

Rory Macnab’s penalty then moved ‘Gate into an 8-0 lead before Tom Spencer-Jones and then Josh Peace were sin-binned during the closing stages of the opening half, the latter’s apparent indiscretion earning Otley a penalty-try which reduced the gap to a single point.

Three tries shortly after the resumption from Sam Waddington, Clark Wells and Gavin Stead, all converted by Joe Rowntree, meant that the hosts pulled clear at 28-8, before Irvine added a penalty.

The Aces would at least have the final say, Chris Jackson touching down late on to reduce the deficit slightly.

Saturday’s result leaves ‘Gate second-from-bottom of the table and 12 points behind 12th-placed Preston Grasshoppers.