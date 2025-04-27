Harrogate RUFC relegated from National Two North following dramatic final day

Kristan Dobson scored two tried and kicked 13 points to help Harrogate RUFC beat Billingham on the final day of 2024/25. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC were relegated from National Two North following a dramatic conclusion to the 2024/25 season.

With 15 minutes left to play on the final day, the Aces appeared destined to survive due to them being well in front against Billingham, while Hull trailed at Otley.

But, although Martyn Wood’s men went on to win their game by a 48-35 margin and secure a bonus point, Hull staged a late fightback to condemn ‘Gate to the drop.

Harrogate began the weekend bottom of the table and with plenty of work to do to ensure their survival, though all of the division’s bottom four found themselves in a similar position.

'Gate captain Sam Brady is halted in his tracks. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Billingham, the visitors to Rudding Lane, knew that they only needed to secure a single bonus point to guarantee their fourth-tier status, and having scored four tries by the 26th minute, were certain of their own safety regardless of how their game finished – and results elsewhere.

That left Harrogate relying on either Preston Grasshoppers or Hull dropping points in their respective fixtures, but despite having a man sent off, Preston eased to a 41-21 success away at Chester.

Comfortably ahead and with their own four-try bonus point in the bag, Wood’s men looked set to escape as Hull went 45-34 down at Otley.

However, the Aces’ local rivals conspired to throw away that advantage during the final stages, allowing the East Yorkshire side to sneak over the line at the death.

Aces wing Finlay Green crosses the try-line to get his team up and running. Picture: Daniel Kerr

‘Gate made a disastrous start to their own game as tries from Dan Dixon and Peter Evans handed Bilingham a 14-0 lead inside eight minutes.

Joseph Ross then went over midway through the first half to leave the hosts 21 points behind and staring down the barrel.

Wing Finlay Green eventually got Harrogate up and running in the 24th minute, with Kristan Dobson converting, but Billingham went straight back down the other end and secured that all-important bonus point when they crossed for a fourth time through Jamie Lane.

Hooker Steve Maycock responded for the Aces, and Dobson again added the extras for 28-14.

Visiting fly-half Evans was then yellow-carded and outside centre Dobson made him pay as he went over just before the interval and then converted his own try to make the half-time score 28-21.

Harrogate made the perfect start to the second period, touching down less than 60 seconds after the kick-off through flanker Martin Dodds.

Dobson made it four out of four with the boot to level matters at 28-28, then Billingham captain Elliott Husband was sin-binned, reducing the away side to 14 men once again.

Dobson again punished the County Durham outfit as he crossed again to put Wood’s men in front for the first time in the match.

Two further yellow cards followed for Billingham, but despite having just 12 and then 13 men on the field for a short period of time, they somehow managed to prevent ‘Gate from adding to their tally.

It was only once the visitors were restored to their full complement that the Aces scored again, Maycock grabbing his second of the afternoon to make it 38-28.

Number eight Will Hill then crossed for Dobson to convert and put Harrogate in control at 45-35, however Dixon responded for Billingham to narrow the gap.

With time running out, Dobson booted over a late penalty to round off the scoring, though in the end, the hosts’ efforts proved to be in vain.

Saturday’s victory meant that ‘Gate ended the season level on points with Billingham, but finished below them in the table having won less matches over the course of 2024/25.

Preston finished just two points better off in 12th, with Hull ending up one point ahead of them in 11th position.