Harrogate RUFC pushed National Two North title hopefuls Lymm all the way on Saturday afternoon, but once again ended up on the wrong end of a close score-line.

As has been the case in five of their previous seven defeats, the Aces were beaten by a margin of seven points or less as they went down 36-31 at Rudding Lane.

Having made a slow start, Martyn Wood’s men fought back to take a 19-17 lead into the interval, but they were outscored by three tries to two in the second period.

Harrogate found themselves trailing almost straight from kick-off, Lymm’s James Yates running in the opening try with less than 60 seconds played for Tom Shard to convert.

The hosts quickly got over that disappointment, however, levelling the scores on 13 minutes when lock Jack Gilmartin touched down and fly-half Rory Macnab added the extras.

Paddy Jennings crossed to restore the Lymm lead four minutes later and ‘Gate down to 14 men after prop Ed Challis was sin-binned, the visitors added a third try through Matthew Hand.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Aces immediately reduced the arrears as flanker Martin Dodds powered over and Macnab converted.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, the home forwards did the business once again, hooker Steve Maycock touching down to edge his team in front at the break.

Lymm were quick out of the starting blocks again, and the second period was just two minutes old when Nathan Beesley crossed to make it 22-19.

‘Gate replacement Oliver Fretwell was then yellow-carded, and the visitors immediately capitalised as Robert Makin scored and Shard kicked the extra two points.

Harrogate were next to get over the try-line, winger Fred Chell narrowing the gap at 29-24.

With the game very much in the balance, the all-important next score went to Lymm when Tom Manton touched down on 76 minutes for Shard to convert.

‘Gate did have the final say, number eight Oliver Tomalin going over, and Macnab dissecting the posts.

And that late touchdown was significant as the losing bonus point it earned the Aces, combined with the other bonus point they secured for scoring more than three tries, lifted them off the bottom of the table and above fellow strugglers Billingham.

Next up for Wood and his men is another extremely tough home assignment, with third-placed Sheffield the visitors to Rudding Lane this Saturday for a 2pm kick-off.