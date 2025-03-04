Harrogate RUFC remain trapped in the National Two North relegation zone following Saturday's loss to fellow strugglers Sheffield Tigers. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Martyn Wood described Harrogate RUFC’s performance during Saturday’s loss to fellow strugglers Sheffield Tigers as their “worst of the season”.

The Aces headed into what was a crunch clash second from bottom of the pile, but just behind their hosts in the National Two North standings, however they failed to “show up” and ended up on the wrong end of a 34-18 score-line.

That result leaves ‘Gate seven points adrift of safety, 11 behind the Tigers, and facing an almighty battle for survival with just six games of the season remaining.

On his team’s showing, Harrogate director of rugby Wood said: "We were really poor. I would go as far as to say that it was our worst display of the season.

"We were so flat and I just don’t understand why. I feel like we just didn’t show up for what was obviously an important game.

"Despite this, we were still winning the game 18-10 with 20 minutes to go, so to then concede 20-odd unanswered points and end up getting beaten is just inexcusable.

"Don’t get me wrong, I think that Tigers thoroughly deserved their victory, however we have to be so much better.”

On exactly where his side went wrong, former England scrum-half Wood added: “For me, Tigers are a much better team than their league position suggests, and they were certainly the better team on the day.

"They’re always physical up front and that was definitely the case on Saturday. To be honest we got shown up by them.

"Looking back at the video of the game was a really tough watch. We just did not put ourselves in the right areas of the pitch to be able to go on and win that match.”

Despite Saturday’s defeat leaving ‘Gate with plenty of work to do if they are to haul themselves out of the bottom two between now and the end of the campaign, Wood remains positive about their chances of being able to do so.

"We are still right in the fight,” he continued. "We have got home fixtures coming up that are both winnable if we turn up and apply ourselves and play to our potential.

"So, if we can get results in those games against Hull Ionians and Hull, then it gives us a really good chance.”

Harrogate’s home showdown with Hull Ionians kicks-off at 3pm this Saturday.