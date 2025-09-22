Harrogate RUFC produce stirring fightback to sink Blaydon RFC in close encounter
Harrogate RUFC produced a stirring fightback from 15-0 down to sink Blaydon in North One East.
The Aces kicked-off 2025/26 with a home victory over Middlesbrough, but were edged out by Penrith last weekend and looked to be on course for back-to-back defeats after their visitors ran in three early tries.
But, Jake Brady’s men managed to overhaul that significant deficit and found a way to get over the line, eventually running out 24-20 winners at a soaking wet Rudding Lane.