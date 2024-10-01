Harrogate RUFC prop Jacob Percival on the charge during Saturday's National Two North defeat to Preston Grasshoppers. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC narrowly missed out on recording their first win of the season, despite launching a spirited fight-back in what was certainly a game of two halves.

Trailing 26-7 at the break to Preston Grasshoppers, Martyn Wood’s team had much the better of the second period and, had they not been twice adjudged to have been held-up over the try-line, would indeed have completed a superb turnaround at Rudding Lane.

As it was, the Aces ended up on the wrong end of a 38-31 score-line, a result which leaves them third-from-bottom of the National Two North standings after four rounds of fixtures.

Preston struck first through tries in the 14th and 17th minutes from Cam Wilkinson and Tyler Spence, respectively – both of which were converted by Greg Smith.

Harrogate’s response came on half an hour when Will Hill finished a powerful forward drive for Tom Steene to convert.

Unfortunately for ‘Gate, the Grasshoppers scored two further tries before half-time, Spence crossing in the 34th and 37th minutes to complete his hat-trick, and bag a try bonus point in the process.

The interval served the hosts well as they came out looking a different side, spending the majority of the second half testing Preston’s defence.

They scored immediately in the 42nd minute as Kristan Dobson ran through, with Steene adding the extras, only for Harry Holden to hit straight back at the other end with an unconverted try.

Following a period of sustained pressure, Dobson broke again before handing off for Ben Richardson to touch down, Steene adding the extras for 31-21.

‘Gate kept turning the screw and were twice held up over the line, forcing their visitors to concede goal-line drop-outs.

However, it was the Grasshoppers who scored next when, against the run of play, Jacob Browne picked up a loose ball and ran from halfway to dot down under the posts. Greg Smith then converted to make it 38-21.

Undeterred, the Aces kept coming and Steene converted his own try in the 75th minute as Harrogate’s try bonus point was secured.

Then, as time expired, Oli Toomey dropped a goal to give Wood’s men a losing bonus point for finishing the game within seven points of their opponents.

This Saturday, ‘Gate travel to high-flying Lymm. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.