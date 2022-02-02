Harrogate RUFC must learn to handle pressure at critical moments, says Dave Doherty

Declan Thompson scored two tries in quick succession during Harrogate RUFC's defeat at Hull Ionians. Picture: Richard Bown

Currently second-from-bottom of the pile, the Aces suffered a 14th defeat in 17 outings this term when they lost out 47-14 to Hull Ionians at the weekend.

Trailing 21-0 early in the second period, the visitors got themselves back into the contest at 21-14 through a brace of tries from number eight Declan Thompson.

The momentum of the game having swung somewhat by that stage, another promising ‘Gate attack then appeared as if it would end with them going over the home line for a third time to potentially level the scores, only for them to make a mess of that particular opportunity.

Harrogate RUFC director of rugby Dave Doherty. Picture: Caught Light Photography

Ionians wasted little time in going down the other end of the field and showing their opponents how it’s done, moving the scoreline on to 28-14 in the process and taking control of proceedings.

Doherty felt that Saturday’s game could have played out rather differently had his charges displayed more of a clinical edge in that moment, and admits that the issue has become a recurring theme over the course of 2021/22.

“The scoreline probably was a fair reflection of the game in the end, Ionians are good side and they’ve hit a patch of form,” Harrogate’s director of rugby reflected.

“They’re quite pragmatic and have got really strong forwards who caused our pack as many problems in the set-piece as anyone has this season.

“But, we didn’t go under at 21-0 and, having got it back to 21-14, we had an opportunity to go on and level the scores at 21-21, only to cough up possession.

“At critical times in matches we have got to be better in terms of our skills and our execution. I’ve said this after a number of games this season, but we need to be able to take advantage of these kind of situations, even when the pressure is on.

“When you have a team like Hull Ionians on the ropes in a tight game and you don’t capitalise, you probably don’t get a second chance. We learned that at the weekend because they went down the other end, made it 28-14 and went on to win the match.”

Next up for Harrogate is a double-header against 11th-placed Luctonians, the Aces travelling down to Herefordshire this Saturday, before hosting the return fixture at Rudding Lane seven days later.

“I expect it’s going to be very attritional, it’s always really tough playing Luctonians away,” Doherty added.

“They are a really committed team, very strong up front, particularly abrasive and have a good maul. When I’ve been there in the past there has been a strong prevailing wind which they utilise very well.

“They normally have a big crowd in, so it’s going to be a real challenge for our boys, but it is one we are relishing.”

Missing a number of key players at Ionians, Doherty fears that his squad will be weaker still for this weekend’s long trip south.

“Foxy [Sam Fox] and Denno [Will Dennis] might come back in, but we’ll be without Steve Maycock and Jonny Coser,” he continued.