Harrogate RUFC move to top of the table after comprehensive win at Alnwick RFC

Harrogate RUFC ran out comfortable winners at Alnwick on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gerard Binks

The unbeaten Aces recorded their third victory in four outings this term, earning themselves a bonus point as they scored five unanswered tries during a 44-6 success in Northumberland.

And although that result saw them edge ahead of local rivals York at the summit, ‘Gate director of rugby Wood says that the only thing he and his players need to worry about is maintaining the standards that they set during the second half of their most recent outing.

"Obviously we are pleased with how we have started the season and where we're at currently,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Martyn Wood, Harrogate RUFC's director of rugby. Picture: Submitted

"Winning becomes a habit and the boys have picked that habit up very early this season, which is great to see.

“But, honestly, at this stage of the season we can forget about the league table. I know that it’s a cliche, but we are just taking it game-by-game.

"What matters is that we keep turning up and performing week in, week out. If we do that, the league table will look after itself.”

Rory Macnab kicked three first-half penalties to send Harrogate into the interval 9-6 ahead following a closely-contested opening period.

But the visitors went on to take charge of proceedings, registering their first touchdown when Steve Maycock finished off a drive by the pack, Macnab converting.

Fijian winger Orisi Katalau was next over the whitewash before, with Alnwick down to 13 men, ‘Gate were awarded a penalty try.

The bonus point was secured with five minutes left to play when Will Hill picked up from the base of a dominant Harrogate scrum and touched down.

Replacement Ben Raubitschek then crossed with time almost up, with Macnab adding the extra two points as he had done after each of his team’s four previous scores.

"It was a good performance by our forwards in the second half and over the course of that 40 minutes we played well,” Wood added.

"It’s always tough going up to Alnwick and in the first half they were right in the fight, they competed well at the breakdown and 9-6 at half-time was probably a fair reflection.

“It had rained just before kick-off and that made the ball very greasy so it wasn’t really conducive to playing quality rugby.

"But after half-time the conditions were a bit better, we got on the right side of the referee, earned a lot of penalties, played in the right areas and were able to really squeeze Alnwick. Our scrum and line-out functioned pretty well and we were clinical when we needed to be.

"Rory Macnab finished the game with a 100 percent kicking record, and when you’re playing away from home you always want to try and keep the scoreboard kicking over, which is exactly what he did.”