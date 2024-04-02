Harrogate RUFC captain Sam Brady dives over the try-line during Good Friday's emphatic victory over Doncaster Phoenix. Picture: Daniel Kerr

The Aces ran in eight tries as they secured a bonus-point victory in what was their game in hand over rivals Heath, leapfrogging them in the process.

Good Friday’s win leaves Martyn Wood’s team three points clear at the summit, meaning that they are guaranteed promotion back to National Two North at the first attempt if they get the better of Driffield at home this Saturday in their final league fixture of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Harrogate's Rudding Lane pitch deemed unplayable, their second meeting with Doncaster in the space of six days had to be switched to Yarnbury.

Aces fly-half Tom Steene was in fine form with the boot. Picture: Daniel Kerr

But the unfamiliar surroundings had little impact on the ‘Gate players, who started fast, taking the lead with just four minutes on the clock when Martin Dodds went over and Tom Steened converted.

Fly-half Steene then broke through for a try which he converted himself to make it 14-0 with just nine minutes on the clock.

Tom O’Brien’s touchdown got Doncaster up and running, however the Aces crossed again soon afterwards, Orisi Katalau allowed to dance past a number of would-be tacklers and race clear after the Phoenix touch judge failed to raise his flag despite the Fijian winger putting a foot over the touchline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Jamal Khalil-Ibrahim’s try and an O’Brien conversion narrowed the gap at 21-12, with the South Yorkshiremen finishing the half strongly.

Harrogate RUFC's Fijian winger Orisi Katalau touches down. Picture: Daniel Kerr

But, Harrogate started the second period even faster than they did the first, bagging their bonus-point try within a minute of the restart thanks to Will Hill’s finish.

Further scores followed as Josh Peace drove over the whitewash, then Kristan Dobson scored try number six. Steene converted both to give Harrogate a comfortable 40–12 advantage with an hour of the game gone.

Both sides were then reduced to 14 men with 12 minutes left. Doncaster’s captain, Matthew Drennan, saw yellow, with Katalau receiving a red card for punching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already-relegated Phoenix bagged their third try in the 69th minute through Fraser Leiper and earnt a bonus point of their own in the 74th, when Kieran Phillips crossed, O’Brien converting both.

Harrogate nonetheless ended the game on a high, skipper Sam Brady touching down in the 77th minute, with Steene again adding the extras.

Then, with Doncaster having kicked the ball out on the full from the restart, quick thinking and a quick throw on halfway allowed Cam Edgar to run in and register Gate’s eighth try.