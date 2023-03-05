Sam Brady was a try-scorer for the third game in succession as Harrogate RUFC beat Chester at Rudding Lane. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces registered arguably their most impressive win of the season to date as they followed up recent triumphs over Blaydon and Sheffield Tigers with a 21-17 success against fifth-placed Chester.

But a bonus-point victory for fellow strugglers Preston Grasshoppers means that the gap between them and second-from-bottom ‘Gate now stands at 13 points.

Martyn Wood’s team do however hold a game in hand on 12th-placed Preston, who they have beaten once already this term and are due to play again next weekend, meaning that they remain very much in the fight.

Harrogate took an early lead in Saturday’s clash with Chester when fly-half Tom Steene kicked a penalty in front of the posts.

Things got even better for the hosts when captain Sam Brady crossed the whitewash to touchdown for the third match in succession.

The visitors then hit back with a couple of penalties of their own to narrow the gap to 10-6 at half-time.

Shortly after the resumption, Steene scored ‘Gate’s second try of the afternoon, though another successful shot at goal kept Chester in touch at 15-9.

Steene then booted over another three-pointer to keep the Aces in the ascendancy before one of the visiting flankers was sent off.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Chester rallied and bagged a penalty and a try to make it 18-17.

The conversion attempt that would have seen them edge into the lead was however missed and a late Steene penalty eventually rounded off the scoring to wrap up a valuable victory for Wood and his men.

