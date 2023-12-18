Harrogate RUFC lose further ground in title race following home defeat to Ilkley RFC
The Aces went seven matches unbeaten at the start of the season, but have been turned over in three of their last five and now sit 11 points behind leaders York, albeit with a game in hand.
Martyn Wood’s team headed into Saturday’s contest aiming to bounce back from their reverse at Heath in their previous outing, and they got off to a decent start.
The ever-reliable Rory Macnab kicked a sixth-minute penalty for a 3-0 lead, but two former ‘Gate players then combined to edge Ilkley in front.
Charlie Morgan’s deft kick into the home 22 was gathered by Jordan Cummins, who went over to bag the first try of the afternoon.
Macnab and Morgan then exchanged penalties, with the Aces full-back’s success bringing up his personal milestone of 150 points for the season.
Ilkley extended their lead in the 27th minute as Harrogate switched off at a line-out, allowing Ilkley to take a quick throw-in, from which Kristan Dobson was able to run in unopposed and touch down under the posts.
Morgan then added the extras to make it 15-6 to the visitors.
‘Gate would however get themselves back into the game shortly before half-time. Oli Toomey kicked through on a penalty advantage, Ilkley could not gather, and Tom Steene swooped for the try, which Macnab converted.
The second period saw the away side reduced to 14 men for nearly 20 minutes. However, despite some serious forward pressure, Harrogate failed to take advantage, turning down a number of kickable opportunities with just two points between the teams.
The nearest they came to making a breakthrough was in the 55th minute when they made it over the whitewash for a second time. However it was not possible for the referee to confirm clear grounding of the ball, and Ilkley survived.
The only score in the second period arrived in the 66th minute, Morgan landing another shot at goal and rounding things off at 18-13.
Wood and his men are scheduled to return to action on January 6 when they entertain Alnwick at Rudding Lane.