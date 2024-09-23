Harrogate RUFC looking to build momentum quickly following third straight loss

Kristan Dobson scored two fine tries, but couldn't save Harrogate RUFC from defeat Sheffield. Picture: Gerard Binks

Dan Scarbrough says that Harrogate RUFC will need to build positive momentum faster than they did last season if they are to survive in National Two North this term.

The Aces, who suffered a third defeat in as many matches when they went down 57-19 at Sheffield on Saturday, were promoted as North One East champions at the end of 2023/24, but only really found their rhythm towards the back end of the campaign.

And with an even bigger challenge ahead of them in a higher division this time around, ‘Gate’s head coach knows that his players need to click quickly.

“Last year, we struggled for momentum, and when we finally got some, the season ended,” Scarbrough said.

"We peaked during those last two or three games and are looking to hit those levels again this season – but need to do so quickly because this is such a tough league.

"Every game is difficult, but we have just got to keep building week by week and get everybody up to speed.

"We will do that by getting the basics right to start with, and if we get better at those things, then there is definitely the quality within the group to go on and win matches.”

Sheffield took the ball from the kick-off on Saturday afternoon, ran back at Harrogate and within two minutes, Alex Fawdry had crossed under the posts for Elliot Fisher to add the extras.

The hosts then extended their lead through two Christian Hooper tries, though the Aces responded in the 19th minute.

Centre Kristan Dobson received the ball in his own half, turning on the after-burners as he broke through and outstripped the Sheffield defence. Kodie Brook was however unsuccessful with his conversion attempt.

Sheffield went over again on 27 minutes when Fawdry got his second, with Fisher converting before adding his own converted try in the 31st minute.

Harrogate finished the half on a positive note, summer signing Ed Challis scoring under the posts for Brook to convert, reducing the deficit to 31–12.

The second period saw the home side extend their advantage with touchdowns in the 43rd and 55th minutes through Matty Drennan and Will Smith, both of which were converted by Callum Posa.

‘Gate thought they had their third try of the contest when Will Hill went over, but that effort was disallowed for an earlier knock-on.

Scarbrough’s men were not to be denied, though, Dobson breaking through in midfield again to claim his second try, which Brook converted.

Sheffield were then held up over ‘Gate’s line in the 71st minute, but they scored two further tries before the end of the game through Ryan Burrows and George Castledine.

Harrogate return to action this Saturday when Preston Grasshoppers visit Rudding Lane for a 3pm kick-off.