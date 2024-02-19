Harrogate RUFC left disappointed after draw with title rivals York RUFC

Kristan Dobson on his way across the try-line to register Harrogate RUFC's first score of the afternoon against York. Picture: Daniel Kerr

The former England international felt that his side controlled proceedings for long periods and did enough to win the top-of-the-table clash.

But, despite tries in each half from Kristan Dobson and Josh Peace, the Aces had to settle for a share of the spoils.

"I'm not really too happy with the result, to be honest," Scarbrough said. "We've come away with two points, but should really have won. I think that the game was there for the taking.

"I'm sure that York will have come away feeling pretty happy, whereas for us it feels a bit like a loss.

"It was a frustrating game. We played in tough conditions and neither side was really able to get into their flow, although I do feel that we controlled most of the match.

"But, we didn't get across the line when we needed to and York were able to score two tries against the run of play.”

Harrogate were forced to shuffle their pack at the weekend, with Fijian centre Richie Kaisia deployed as a flanker and recent signing Kristan Dobbs taking over the number 13 shirt.

But both men impressed Scarbrough with their contributions.

“Richie has played the majority of his rugby with us at centre, but we’ve had a few conversations about whether he could make the transition to the back row,” the ‘Gate coach explained.

"He has been keen to give it a go and I thought that he was outstanding in his new position on Saturday.

“Kristan Dobson scored a fantastic try, and I thought that Pete Olley had one of this better games at scrum-half.

"The conditions weren’t easy, but I felt that he mixed things up well and gave us some control.”

Saturday’s result leaves ‘Gate extremely well-placed in terms of the North One East title race. They now sit second in the table, a point ahead of third-placed Heath and just five behind leaders York, but with two games in hand.

“The good thing for us is that it is all within our control,” Scarborough added.

"We’re sat second with games in hand, and it is nice to be in control of your own destiny. But there are three other sides right up there and it’s a case of ‘game on’ for us all.

"We have spent most of this term not worrying about what anyone else is doing and just trying to focus on our own game. We just need to continue doing that between now and the end of the season.

"We know that when we turn up and we are on it that we can get results against anyone in this league. But it’s about being able to turn up for every match and deliver consistently, not just for the bigger games.

The Aces return to action this weekend when they entertain Doncaster Phoenix at Rudding Lane.