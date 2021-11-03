Harrogate RUFC Ladies centre Lauren Bolger dives over to score her first try of the afternoon in Sunday's 49-0 victory over Sefton. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Rudding Lane outfit kicked-off 2021/22 by demolishing Firwood Waterloo, but failed to come out on top in any of the three fixtures that followed.

They were however completely dominant at the weekend, inspired by a stunning six-try display from Lauren Bolger.

The Harrogate outside centre was first to cross the whitewash, putting the hosts 5-0 up early on.

Olivia Howarth on here way to the try-line.

Bolger was at it again soon afterwards, following some excellent link-up play with winger Rachel Demoraes.

Their next score arrived when prop Christine Pratt got her hands on the ball and burst through a splintering defence, allowing her fellow forwards to make moves towards the try-line.

Second row Charlotte Warriner eventually applied a finishing touch and Celine Almond converted for 17-0.

And there was still time for one last try before the interval, debutant Lucy Wood extending the home lead to 22 points.

Shortly after play resumed, Harrogate vice-captain Lauren Clarkson suffered a serious leg injury and play was paused, while she received medical care before being take to hospital.

When play resumed, light was fleeting, increasing the already difficult playing conditions on what was a wet day.

Though Sefton made some advances towards the ‘Gate try-line and continued to put up a real fight in defence, the hosts were not going to be denied further scores and continued to turn the screw.

Some intense pressure resulted in the unstoppable Bolger running in four further touchdowns as the home side pulled clear.

Inside centre Olivia Howarth also scored one of her own following an impressive run and assist from forward Amber Barnicoat, with Almond adding another conversion, taking the final score to 49-0.