Sunday saw Harrogate RUFC Ladies register their first league win of the season at the ninth time of asking.

The Rudding Lane outfit remain rooted to the foot of Women’s Championship North One despite Sunday’s 34-29 success on the road, but after eight consecutive losses, the league table now makes healthier reading heading into the second half of 2022/23.

It was the home side who asked most of the early questions down in Warwickshire, with Harrogate required to demonstrate their defensive resolve right from the very start of the match.

Some notable work and important tackles by Lou Dawson, Georgia Youlden and Kel Morgan helped frustrate Kenilworth in their initial attempts to score, though they did eventually break through and went on to open up a 10-0 lead.

Lou Dawson's last-gasp try earned Harrogate RUFC Ladies a dramatic late win at Kenilworth. Picture: John Ashton/Ickledot Photography

But, having managed to turn the tide and gain a bit of territory, ‘Gate began to see more of the ball as the first half progressed.

A try from Ellen Armstrong, which was converted by the boot of Dawson, then got the visitors up and running for the afternoon, reducing the deficit to just three points.

Things got even better for ‘Gate shortly afterwards when Pippa Curley touched down to move her side ahead, making the half-time score 12-10.

The early stages of the second period saw Kenilworth reclaim the ascendancy, however the contest became end-to-end in nature and unconverted tries in quick succession from Charlie Goode and Lauren Hewitt kept Harrogate very much in contention at 24-22.

Touchdowns were exchanged once again, with Goode crossing the whitewash for a second time, but on this occasion ‘Gate kicked the resulting conversion and Kenilworth did not, levelling the scores at 29-29 with time running out.

Some strong tackling and defensive play from Em Attwood, Savannah Leroux and Jayden Plummer kept the home team at bay as they pushed for a winner and then, having launched one final attack, Dawson went over at the death to snatch a dramatic late triumph for the visitors.

