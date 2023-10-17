Harrogate RUFC Ladies see off Sefton Ladies in first home outing of 2023/24 season

Harrogate RUFC Ladies 1st XV beat Sefton Ladies 36-19 in their first home league outing of 2023/24.

Harrogate RUFC Ladies 1st XV kicked-off their 2023/24 league campaign with a home win over Sefton Ladies. Picture: Submitted

Relegated from Women’s Championship North One at the end of last season, Neil Davies’ team kicked off the new campaign with a comprehensive away win at Blaydon Redkites in the Intermediate Cup.

And they got up and running in Championship North Two courtesy of a hard-earned victory at Rudding Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Harrogate began strongly, but it took until the 15th minute for them to make a breakthrough, Savannah Leroux touching down for a 5-0 lead.

Sefton hit back with a converted try to grab a 7-5 lead, though the hosts responded almost immediately and a storming run from captain Adoaha Akwiwu ended with her crossing the whitewash.

Emily Attwood’s conversion put the hosts 12-7 up with 12 minutes of the first half remaining, however Sefton leveled matters before the interval with their second converted try.

Two tries in quick succession at the start of the second period from Domitille Channel, both converted by Attwood, then saw ‘Gate open up a 26-12 lead after 50 minutes.

The visitors again came back into the game with a third try, which made the score 26-19 before going on to enjoy a spell of concerted pressure.

But Georgia Briggs managed to break out to extend Harrogate’s lead, with Attwood again adding the extras before going over herself to round off the scoring in the 78th minute.