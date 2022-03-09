Harrogate RUFC Ladies lose out on the road at West Park Leeds as poor run continues

Harrogate RUFC Ladies 1st XV lost 33-7 on the road at West Park Leeds. Pictures: John Ashton/Ickledot Photography

The Rudding Lane outfit made a decent start to the 2021/22 campaign but have now lost five games on the bounce.

Last weekend, Harrogate entertained Loughborough Town and were soundly beaten, eventually ending up on the wrong end of a 48-10 scoreline.

Second-half tries were scored by Lillie Keith and Maisie Barnett, while player-of-the-match awards went to Rianna Manson, Ruth Flory and Christine Pratt.

Harrogate Ladies on the charge during their loss at West Park Leeds.

Their poor run of form has seen ‘Gate slip to eighth in the table, where they hover just three points above the bottom-two. Next up is a trip to third-placed Lichfield Ladies this Sunday.

Harrogate’s 2nd XV also endured an afternoon to forget at the weekend, going down 98-5 at home to North Two East table-toppers Blaydon Red Kites.

Ellen Armstrong registered the only touchdown of the contest for the hosts.

Seven days earlier, Harrogate’s second string recorded just their second triumph of the season when they won 29-17 at Ryton.

This weekend, they entertain rock-bottom York RI, the only side below them in the table.

The club’s ladies section will be hosting a raffle on March 20 in order to raise funds to support their teams through the 2022/23 campaign. Prizes include 6-8 food hampers.