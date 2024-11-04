Georgia Briggs on the attack for Harrogate RUFC Ladies during Sunday's win against Birkenhead Park. Pictures: Gerard Binks Picture Gerard Binks

Harrogate RUFC Ladies got up and running for 2024/25 courtesy of a 26-24 victory over Birkenhead Park Ladies.

The Rudding Lane outfit headed into Sunday’s Women’s Championship North Two fixture having lost their opening two matches of the campaign by significant margins and without scoring a single point.

But, a brace of tries from winger Georgina Youlden and another by centre Lauren Hewitt helped ‘Gate to a narrow success.

They remain bottom of the pile despite their win, but have the chance to start climbing the table when they travel to Manchester Women this Saturday.