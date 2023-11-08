Harrogate RUFC Ladies beat Birkenhead Park Panthers to register second victory of season

Harrogate RUFC Ladies 1st XV registered their second Women's Championship North Two victory of the season when they got the better of Birkenhead Park Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Harrogate RUFC Ladies line-up following their victory over Birkenhead Park Panthers. Picture: Submitted

Neil Davies’ team produced another hard-working performance as they triumphed by a 30-15 score-line away from home in what was their fourth league outing in 2023/24.

The visitors made a strong start to proceedings, breaking the deadlock inside the first five minutes courtesy of a Georgie Youlden try.

And Harrogate were not finished there, continuing to turn the screw and adding further touchdowns through Savannah Leroux and Georgia Briggs.

In control of the contest and 15 points to the good, Harrogate continued to dictate the game, keeping the play downfield in Birkenhead territory and dominating possession for long periods with the likes of Charlie Goode, Charlotte Charnley and Lauren Hewitt very much to the fore.

Scrum-half Hattie Braithwaite was another ‘Gate player who stood out, unfazed by a number of attempts at intimidation by the home players.

The Panthers did eventually come back into the contest, and despite some strong tackling by Emily Attwood and Adaoha Akwiwu, they had reduced the deficit to 15-10 by the interval.

The second period began with a try from Goode, which was converted successfully by Attwood, who then scored a penalty kick shortly after to put the visitors 25-10 up.

Despite the cold and muddy playing conditions, Davies’ charges continued to play some good rugby and with real energy, making life difficult for their hosts.

The Panthers did grab another try to narrow the deficit to 25-15, however some effective passing by Jess Deacy-Clarke and Molli Coleman meant that Harrogate continued to threaten when they had the ball in hand.

And it was the ladies from Rudding Lane who had the final say, Youlden finishing the match the same way that she started it by going over the whitewash to round off the scoring.

Deacy-Clarke was named as the victors’ forward of the match, while Briggs took the back of the match award.