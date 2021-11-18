Harrogate RUFC Ladies 1st XV are edged out, but 2nds secure maiden victory

Harrogate RUFC Ladies' 2nd XV secured their first win of the campaign when they entertained Ryton.

The Rudding Lane outfit took a 12-7 lead late in the game, only for their hosts to snatch victory at the death.

Novocastrians scored an early try and added the conversion, but ‘Gate got back in the game through Ellie Paul.

Forward Amber Barnicoat kicked over the top of the last line of defence and winger Paul picked up cleanly before touching down under the posts. The resulting conversion levelled matters at 7-7.

As Harrogate went in search of the lead, a number of penalties were awarded against the home team following a series of high tackles, but Novos did not give an inch in defence.

And when the hosts had possession of the ball, it was all hands on deck from the Harrogate defence.

With Novocastrians down to 14 following a yellow card, good work from Rose Jay saw Alyssia Hine go over, edging ‘Gate ahead heading into the last few minutes of the contest.

But, just as the North Yorkshire side thought they were in the clear and the win was theirs, Novocastrians ran in a last-minute score to tie things up, then added the extras to seal victory.

Harrogate Ladies’ Development Team secured a first success of the season courtesy of a 29-0 triumph over Ryton.

The first try of the day was scored by inside centre Georgina Holmes within 10 minutes of kick-off.

Soon after the re-start, Alice Smith made a break towards the opposition try-line. This allowed winger Lois Marks to touch down under the posts, with Kirstie Plummer converting.

Marks was at it again soon afterwards, bagging her second of the day following some effective ‘Gate mauling.

Captain SJ Pritchard then crossed the whitewash off the back of a dominant home scrum, bringing the score to 22-0.

Ryton did manage to enjoy some time in possession towards the end of the second half, eventually putting some pressure onthe Harrogate defence. But, even with tired legs, the hosts kept things tight and, after an exceptional display of quick hands, Holmes registered her second try of the match.