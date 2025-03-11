Harrogate RUFC captain Sam Brady scored two crucial tries during Saturday's 35-23 home win over Hull Ionians. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC inched closer to National Two North safety courtesy of a 35-23 home victory over Hull Ionians.

The Aces is delivered an impressive response to their damaging defeat at fellow strugglers Sheffield Tigers last time out, a display which director of rugby Martyn Wood labelled the worst of the season.

Leading 14-12 at half-time, the men from Rudding Lane briefly fell behind after the interval, but then took full advantage of their visitors having two men sin-binned in quick succession to record a crucial win in their battle to beat the drop

‘Gate remain second from bottom of the pile, despite Saturday’s success, though the gap to safety has been narrowed to just two points with five fixtures remaining.

Jack Martin powers his way over the try-line to break the deadlock at Rudding Lane. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Missing a couple of key members of personnel but boosted by the return of influential former Tonga under 20 international Junior new in the centres. Harrogate made a good start to their showdown with mid-table Ionians.

They took the lead on 11 minutes when second-row forward Jack Gilmartin went over for the first try of the afternoon, Rory Macnab converting for 7-0.

The visitors levelled matters when farmer Harrogate man Lewis Minikin converted his own try for 77 but the ace is moved back ahead in the 34th minute as Captain Sam Brady powered over and McNabb added the extras.

Lucas Powell’s touchdown narrowed the gap to 1412 at the break though Harrogate wasted a little time extending their advantage after the resumption.

Junior Nuu on the attack for the Aces. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Flanker Will Hill cross the whitewash just four minutes into the second period and McNabb again kicked over the extra two points.

Ionians responded almost immediately, Minikin landing a penalty goal before Alan Hudson’s try brought his side to within a point.