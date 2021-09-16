Harrogate RUFC fly-half Sam Fox scored his side's first try during Saturday's defeat to Bournville. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces have suffered heavy defeats in both of their opening two games of the new campaign, conceding a combined total of 98 points against Sedgley Park and Bourneville.

Thus, director of rugby Dave Doherty insists that overcoming a Blaydon side who were promoted from the North Premier alongside ‘Gate at the end of 2019/20 is “very important”.

“Saturday is a big game,” he said.

“It’s very important that we get a result. We go into every game wanting to win and believing that we can, this weekend is no different.

“We have been involved in some very close matches with Blaydon over the last few years. We’re expecting the same again, it’s just about making sure that we come out the right side.

“If we are to do that we have to ensure that we are at the races for longer periods than we have been during the first two game of the season.

“We are disappointed with our start to the season. I hate losing. But the main thing is that we learn from the last couple of performances.”

The opening day of 2021/22 saw 'Gate beaten 51-21 by Sedgley Park before they traveled to Bournville where, despite leading 10-0 and 20-7 early on, they eventually finished up on the wrong end of a 47-20 scoreline.