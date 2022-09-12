Harrogate RUFC head coach Sam Fox started at inside centre in Saturday's derby defeat to Wharfedale. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Rudding Lane outfit suffered a heavy defeat at Rotherham Titans on the opening day of the season, then went down 24-7 to local rivals Wharfedale on Saturday.

Now under the guidance of new director of rugby Martyn Wood, ‘Gate’s starting XV for those first two National Two North matches was much-changed from last season, and Fox insists that it will naturally take some time for things to come together.

“Rotherham away was always going to be a really tough start to the season, but the main thing there was that we were able to achieve our goal for this first block of fixtures which is to take some positives away from each game,” he said.

“We are coming up against three of last season’s top four early on, so it’s going to be really difficult for us, especially with so many new players.

“As coaches, we’re just wanting to have a good look at the lads we’ve recruited, learn about them and then look to establish some continuity and build from there with the understanding that further down the line we will be able to challenge for wins.

“We need to remember that we can’t try to run before we can walk.

“The biggest thing from Saturday was that we took a massive step forward from Rotherham the week before. We’re getting better and already making some progress.”

‘Gate made the worst possible start to their derby showdown with Wharfedale, falling behind to a first-minute try by Sam Gaudie after an attempted clearance was charged down.

Ben Wright’s score increased the away advantage soon afterwards, but the hosts then came into the contest and got themselves up and running shortly after half-time when Will Hill’s touchdown was converted by Rory MacNab for 12-7.

But, another charge down as Harrogate attempted to clear their lines led to a try for Joshua Prell, putting Wharfedale back in control.

And with Aces hooker Tom Baxter in the sin-bin, Wharfedale were awarded a penalty try which rounded off the scoring at 24-7.

“The frustrating thing was that we gifted Wharfedale some of those points, rather than them having to put together big team moves to score tries,” Fox added.

"There are always going to be some individual errors in games, but we’re looking for the lads to stick together so we can get better collectively rather than pointing the finger.

"We were 12-0 down before we knew it, but we got ourselves back into the contest and were the better team heading into half-time.

"Then we scored a try early in the second half and we were looking good. But, Wharfedale have some really experienced heads in their side and managed to turn the tide.

"The encouraging thing as a coach is that previously I think that game might have got away from us once they got their third and fourth tries, however the boys didn’t let that happen.”