Action from Harrogate RUFC's 16-16 draw with Heath at Rudding Lane. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Aces, who were relegated from National Two North at the end of last season, needed a last-gasp converted try to salvage a 16-16 draw from what was their first home outing of the 2023/24 campaign.

Trailing 16-6 with time running out, Rory Macnab kicked his third penalty of the game to bring the Rudding Lane outfit to within touching distance of their visitors before a sustained spell of late pressure ended with Jacob Percival crashing over for a score which Macnab converted.

And while Wood was happy with ‘Gate’s fightback, he wasn’t overly impressed with what came before it.

Rory Macnab was in good form with the boot during Saturday's North One East clash.

"I’m pleased with the resilience shown by the players to come back and get a draw, but I was a bit disappointed by the first-half performance,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We didn’t do ourselves justice at all and I think we have to settle for a share of the spoils given our first 40. It just didn’t click and we didn’t go out and do what we said we were going to.

"Heath are a good side, really physical and very experienced and I’m sure they’ll be right up there in this division this season. Credit to them for how well they played.

"We didn’t do enough to deserve to win the game, we were probably fortunate to get a draw given how the first half went, but it’s possibly a fair result in the end because of how strongly we finished.”

Harrogate captain Sam Brady on the charge.

Harrogate kicked-off the season with a 20-10 victory away at Driffield, their tally of six points from their opening two fixtures leaving them third in the table heading into this weekend’s derby clash with Ilkley.

"I am reasonably happy with how we have started,” Wood added.

"I didn’t really know exactly what to expect coming down to this division as it’s not something I’ve experienced previously, but even though we’ve dropped a level, the physicality is just as high as it was in National Two.

"The pace is maybe a bit slower, but we’ve got a squad that is strong enough and fit enough to keep playing for the full 80 minutes and so, as long as we can keep doing that, then I think we will be okay.”

On this Saturday’s showdown at Ilkley, Wood added: “We are really looking forward to a proper Yorkshire derby.

"Ilkley are a strong side, they have some good players and we are expecting another tough game there.