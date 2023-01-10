Harrogate RUFC forced to adopt pragmatic approach to early January fixtures against high-flyers

Sam Fox on the charge for Harrogate RUFC during Saturday's 52-0 home defeat to Flyde RFC. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Aces kicked-off 2023 with a 52-0 home defeat to National Two North high-flyers Fylde and things don’t get any easier, with a trip to top-of-the-table Sedgley Park up next.

Between them, the division’s top two have won 24 of the 25 matches they have played this term, with Fylde’s solitary loss coming against their still-unbeaten title rivals.

Thus, second-from-bottom ‘Gate are aiming to use their early January fixtures to get themselves back up to speed and fine-tune a few areas of their game before looking to “attack” upcoming fixtures against sides in and around them in the table.

Aces full-back Ben Raubitschek hands-off an opponent as he looks for a route to the try-line.

"We spoke before Christmas about our start to the year and we knew it was going to be extremely tough coming up against two very strong sides, who have been consistently challenging at the top of this division for as long as I can remember,” Aces head coach Fox told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"And it’s been made more difficult by the fact that our last two games of 2022 were called off and so we went five weeks without a game prior to taking on Fylde.

"We also knew that we had a few first-team players who would be unavailable on Saturday, so, from a coaching point of view we have approached these two fixtures as an opportunity to have a look at a few lads and give chances to some players who we are looking to move up from the seconds.

"Obviously we are still aiming to pick up points and of course the Fylde result was really disappointing, but we have to look ahead to some massive games that we have got coming up against the likes of Huddersfield, Blaydon and Preston Grasshoppers.

Harrogate lock Tom Phipps is tackled by a Fylde player.

"Those are fixtures against teams who are very close to us in the table, so the aim is to build the match-fitness and match-sharpness after some time off and try and ensure that we are in the best possible shape heading into that run of matches and are able to really attack them.”

Saturday saw Ben Raubitschek named at full-back for ‘Gate following his return from a loan spell with National One outfit Leeds Tykes, and Fox said that both he and director of rugby Martyn Wood were pleased to be able to call upon one of the club’s brightest young talents once again.

"We have a really good relationship with Leeds,” Fox added.

"They’ve loaned us a few players this season and Ben went on loan there to support them in the scrum-half position for a period of time.

"He’s a really talented player who can play pretty much anywhere across the backs and it’s good news for us that he’s come home.

"We are hoping that he’ll bring back everything that he's learned playing for them and can create a bit of magic for us moving forwards."