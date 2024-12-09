Harrogate RUFC slipped back into the National Two North relegation zone following Saturday's loss on the road at Hull. Picture: Gerard Binks

Martyn Wood insists that Harrogate RUFC will just continue to worry about the things that are within their control as they battle to keep their heads above water in National Two North.

Having climbed out of the drop zone courtesy of their emphatic derby victory over local rivals Otley last time out, the Aces slipped back into the bottom two following Saturday's 29-12 defeat to fellow strugglers Hull.

But 'Gate's director of rugby is adamant that his players just need to focus on working hard in training and making sure that they are equipped to be able to win their next game.

"All we can do is keep trying to control the controllables," Wood said.

"We are not looking at the league table. There are some strong teams in and around us and we know that they are going to pick up results. We can't worry about that, we just have to focus on ourselves.

"It is going to be a long season and it is going to be difficult. It is going to be tough to win enough games, but if we keep working hard in training and keep improving - which we are doing - then I believe that we can get those results."

Harrogate did not get off to a great start at Hull – who began Saturday’s contest below them in the table – falling behind as early as the fourth minute to a Duell Trueman try.

Further scores followed from Jose Uriburu Gray and Adam Brankley, the second of which was converted, to leave the visitors 17 points behind with half-time approaching.

Hooker Steve Maycock, an early replacement for Henry Derbyshire, went over shortly before the interval to reduce the deficit, however the Aces failed to build on that score and two second-half tries in the space of 10 minutes put the game out of their reach.

Maycock did cross again at the death to register his second of the afternoon, with Tom Steene converting, though those scores proved to be too little, too late.

This Saturday, Harrogate travel to title-chasing Leeds Tykes to tackle a side who have won 11 of their opening 12 fixtures.

Lining up against them will be a host of former ‘Gate players including Sam Brady, Aarin Yorke, Harry Jukes, Kit Keith and Ben Dixon.