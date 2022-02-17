Harrogate RUFC expect key forwards to return for trip to Stourbridge RFC

Steve Maycock in action for Harrogate RUFC during their 46-22 home defeat to Stourbridge earlier this season. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces took on Luctonians at Rudding Lane last weekend missing five front-row players and struggled to compete at the set-piece in a game which they eventually lost by a 21-0 scoreline.

But, influential hooker Steve Maycock and powerhouse prop Will Dennis are expected to be available for selection this weekend, providing director of rugby Dave Doherty with a significant fillip.

“The score didn’t really reflect how close Saturday’s game actually was. We played really well and were excellent in terms of our phase play, but Luctonians dominated at scrum-time,” he said.

Dave Doherty, Harrogate RUFC's director of rugby. Picture: Caught Light Photography

“We had a number of boys out injured or unavailable in the front row and so, for probably the first time this season, we really got punished in that area. We gave away 12 scrum penalties and that is where the game was won and lost.

“Fair play to Luctonians, their tight-head prop and captain is a wonderful player, but all of their front-five were quality and they were able to rotate them, which gave them the platform to go on and win the game.

“If we’d had a couple of Steve Maycock, Will Dennis, Oli Mason, Rory Wurzel, Aarin Yorke, Ben Reaveley or Connor Ward available, then it’s 100 per cent a different game and perhaps we get a result.

“But, the good news is that Mayo, who has probably been our best player this season, and Denno should be back for Stourbridge. Having players of their ability and experience will make a huge difference. If those two and a couple more of our senior players are indeed okay to travel, then we’ll be in a much stronger position this weekend.”

Harrogate may not have been at full-strength for their showdown with Luctonians, but they were able to field a much stronger side than the one which travelled to Herefordshire to take on the same opponents seven days earlier and was beaten 75-0.

“After what happened the week before when we had so many boys out with Covid and through injury, the performance on Saturday was really pleasing,” Doherty added.

“That was a pretty tough afternoon down there, but the boys put a bit of pride back in the jersey with how they played at our place.”

‘Gate travel to fifth-placed Stourbridge second-from-bottom of the pile and expecting another serious examination of their National Two North credentials.