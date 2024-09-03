Team Serendipity won Harrogate RUFC's 22nd annual Golf Day. Picture: Submitted

The 22nd annual Harrogate RUFC Golf Day was held at Pannal GC recently, organised once again by Martin Boyle.

In total, 20 teams took part in what was a Stableford competition, with the best two scores on each hole counting towards the team score.

For the second time in three years, Team Serendipity came out on top, although this was only on count-back from Tom Harvey & Friends. Rocomi Consultancy secured third place, again on count-back.

Mark Henderson from the Druids was nearest the pin on the 10th, and David Everingham, the Pannal captain, was nearest the pin on the 18th in two shots.

Once again, players and guests then congregated in the clubhouse for an evening of food, drink and bonhomie, expertly MC'd as always by Kevin Lynch.

Lynch welcomed all to the evening, in particular, club president, Jo Finnegan, and ensured she was given a round of applause for the recent award of her MBE as a result of her active fundraising for end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

Following a meal, a raffle was held and an auction was conducted by Simon Croft, raising a grand total of £3,020, with prizes presented by Finnegan.

Northern Energy won the sweepstake for drawing the winning team, and very kindly donated their prize back to ‘Gate.

"Harrogate RUFC wishes to send their grateful thanks to Pannal GC, their Captain and staff for hosting a fantastic day, and to our sponsors and guests for supporting the event,” commercial director Mike Cowling said.