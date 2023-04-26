Harrogate RUFC drop to the bottom of National Two North following final-day defeat to Rotherham Titans

Harrogate RUFC skipper Sam Brady scored the Aces' third try in Saturday's final-day-of-the-season defeat to Rotherham Titans. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces were relegated last month following a season of struggle which has seen them win just five of their 26 league fixtures, but Saturday’s 45-18 loss at Rudding Lane saw them overtaken by fellow strugglers Blaydon.

In what was a particularly one-sided affair for the most part, the visitors surged into a 38-0 lead early in the second half, though Martyn Wood’s men did eventually rally and manage to score three tries.

Rotherham should have broken the deadlock as early as the third minute when Jack Hedley ran half the length of the field and crossed the try-line, but was prevented from touching down by a superb last-ditch cover tackle.

The Titans’ first touchdown did however arrive after a quarter of an hour as Zac Poole grabbed the first of his three scores. His second came in the 22nd minute and was converted by Sam Veall.

Rotherham’s forward power led to them adding a third, through Gareth Denman, before Luckas Sableman-Blue broke down the left flank for his team’ bonus-point try, which Veall again converted.

The away side thought that they had added number five immediately after the interval, but this ‘score’ was erased through the concession of a penalty.

They did not have to wait long to extend their lead, however, with two more touchdowns, both converted, coming within the space of six minutes.

Firstly, Matt Challinor went over, and then Poole completed his hat-trick when he broke through a gap in midfield.

Harrogate did eventually get on the scoreboard when Will Yates crossed the whitewash, with Tom Steene adding the extras.

A second home try followed as Harrison Walker went over, putting the finishing touch to what was the Aces’ best move of the match and saw them run the ball from inside their own 22.

Rotherham weren’t finished though and their forward power resulted in a final try for Harry Dunne, converted by Veall.

Nonetheless, ‘Gate had the last word, captain Sam Brady crashing over in the last minute.