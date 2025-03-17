Kristan Dobson on the attack for Harrogate RUFC during Saturday's narrow home defeat to Tynedale. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC dropped to the bottom of National Two North as they suffered yet another narrow defeat.

Trailing 33-31 to Tynedale on Saturday afternoon, the Aces had the chance to snatch a dramatic late victory when they were awarded a last-minute penalty.

But, Rory Macnab - who had landed all of his previous kicks at goal during the match - was unable to dissect the posts, leaving the Aces with just two points to show for their efforts.

Elsewhere, fellow strugglers Billingham pulled off a shock win at high-flying Lymm, meaning that rather than escaping the bottom two as they would have done with a victory, ‘Gate actually ended the weekend in last place.

Will Hill scored two first-half tries during Harrogate RUFC's National Two North clash with Tynedale. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Thus, while they remain very much in the fight and just a single point shy of safety with five games left to play, Martyn Wood’s team have work to do if they are to climb out of the relegation zone between now and the end of the season.

The hosts fell behind at Rudding Lane with just five minutes on the clock, Ben Haigh going over for Tynedale and Joseph Leslie converting.

Harrogate were however soon back on terms thanks to a Will Hill try, which was converted by Macnab.

They then went 14-7 up when number eight Hill crossed again and Macnab added the extras.

Junior Nuu on the attack for the Aces at Ruding Lane. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrison Wood’s touchdown was then converted by Josh Telford to restore parity once again, though the Aces would take a 21-14 advantage into half-time thanks to skipper Sam Brady‘s try, converted by Macnab.

Macnab then kicked a penalty shortly after the resumption to edge his team further in front, but a costly yellow card for flanker Martyn Dodds then paved the way for Tynedale to go on and get their noses back in front.

The visitors capitalised on their new numerical advantage, Joseph Beatty and Will Miller making it over the whitewash during the period that ‘Gate were a man down.

Restored their full compliment, Harrogate came again and seized a 31-26 lead in the 68th minute thanks to centre Kristan Dobson‘s score, with Macnab then taking his tally to five from five as he added the extras.

But, with seven minutes remaining, Chris Wearmouth went over and Telford converted to make it 33-31 before ‘Gate’s late penalty opportunity came and went.

That result means that the Aces have now lost nine matches this season by a margin of seven points or less.

This Saturday, Wood and his men travel to local rivals Otley for a mouthwatering local derby clash (3pm).