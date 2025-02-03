Harrogate RUFC doing 'everything they possibly can' to stay afloat in National Two North

Harrogate RUFC are currently fighting for their lives at the wrong end of National Two North. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Martyn Wood insists that Harrogate RUFC are doing "everything they possibly can" to stay afloat in National Two North.

The Aces suffered a 15th loss in 17 matches this term when they were beaten 46-13 at home by title-hopefuls Sheffield on Saturday afternoon.

That result leaves them bottom of the table and five points shy of safety, despite having played a game more than both of the teams directly above them.

And while 'Gate director of rugby Wood has acknowledged that surviving in the fourth tier was always going to be a challenge this term following their promotion from North One East, he is adamant that his team remains very much in the fight.

"It's going to be tough," he said. "But, what I will say, is that everyone involved is doing everything we possibly can to try and achieve our goal this season - which is to stay in this league.

"I know that we are down at the bottom of the table and have not won enough games, but we have managed to consistently pick up a lot of bonus points, and that means that we are still competitive.

"We have also come out on the wrong side of a lot of very close matches and I am hoping that if we keep working hard, then we are going to start finishing on the right side of them during the second half of the season."

Harrogate fell behind with just three minutes of Saturday's clash with Sheffield gone, Rhodri Campbell touching down for the visitors.

The Aces responded well and reduced the arrears through a Rory Macnab penalty, then drove over the try-line on 17 minutes, only for the referee to deem them to have been held up.

Undeterred, they were straight back on the offensive and did register a try through centre Kodie Brook, who ran in from 22 metres out.

Sheffield would however regain the lead in the 23rd minute through Christian Hooper, then Elliot Fisher went over three minutes later to make it 19-8.

Despite being down to 14 men due to a yellow card, the visitors added their fourth try just before the interval.

Trailing 26-8 at the break, 'Gate got themselves back in the contest early in the second period when prop Jacob Percival showed some deft footwork to make it across the whitewash following a grubber kick from Sam Brady.

But Sheffield then went on to score 20 unanswered points to wrap up victory, with Hooper, Matty Drennan and Ryan Burrows all touching down.

This Saturday, 'Gate travel to mid-table Chester where they will be aiming to complete a league double over their hosts.