Harrogate RUFC suffered just their fourth league defeat of the season to date when they were beaten at Blaydon. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces missed out on the chance to move within a point of North One East leaders York, but their director of rugby insisted that they didn’t deserve to take anything from the match.

"We just didn't show up, for whatever reason," he said.

"We didn’t deserve anything. It's strange because we performed really poorly up there last year as well.

"Obviously, the 4G pitch is a bit of an advantage for Blaydon because they play on it every week, but that cannot be an excuse for our level of performance - and we train on a 4G every Thursday as well.

"We just did not get off the line, we fell off tackles, we just weren't there. I don't think we turned up mentally. Our heads weren't in it and if the top two inches aren't right and the opposition gets that side of things right, then they are going to beat you.

"I'm frustrated, but, as badly as I think we played, you also have to give Blaydon credit. We were poor, but they were excellent and thoroughly deserved to win."

Saturday’s result didn’t prove as costly as it might have done in terms of Harrogate’s promotion bid, leaving them six points behind top-of-the-table York, but still with two games in hand.

"It's a case of as you were, really, in terms of the league table," he added.

"Instead of being five points off top spot, it's now six, but we still have those two games in hand because some of the teams around us lost as well.

"It's disappointing that we haven't managed to capitalise on those results, but the positive thing is that things are still in our own hands."

'Gate cannot afford too many more slip-ups if their destiny is to remain in their control, however, and Wood has warned his players not to take fifth-placed Alnwick lightly this weekend if they want to bounce back at the first attempt.

"Alnwick is going to be a tough one," he continued.

