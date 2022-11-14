Harrogate RUFC beat Preston Grasshoppers 23-17 at Rudding Lane. Picture: Gerard Binks

The struggling Aces recorded just their second victory of the season courtesy of a 23-17 success at Rudding Lane.

Having suffered eight defeats in 10 outings this term, ‘Gate remain bottom of the table despite seeing off the Grasshoppers, but now find themselves just two points from safety.

"The boys did play well and I think we deserved the result on the balance of play,” said director of rugby Wood, who billed the fixture as a “must-win” for his side.

Harrogate RUFC director of rugby Martyn Wood.

"Our set-piece functioned reasonably well and our phase-play was a bit better and earned us some good yards.

"We were pretty clinical but did still leave a few tries out there, so it certainly wasn’t the perfect performance. We got held up over the line a couple of times in the second half which was frustrating.

"I think that as a spectacle it must have been a good game to watch. We started very well and it was disappointing to find ourselves behind after going 12-0 up, however Preston are a good team and were always going to come into it and have a spell.”

Harrogate got off to a flying start thanks to Will Yates’ stunning individual effort in the third minute.

Having collected the ball near his own 22, the ‘Gate winger ran through the Grasshoppers’ defence before scoring a try that was converted by Sam Fox.

Full-back Will Rawlinson’s touchdown then put the Aces 12-0 up, but Preston fought back and scored three tries of their own to take a 17-12 lead.

The home side were however back on terms before half-time, lock Sam Fenn applying the finishing touch after hooker Steve Maycock charged down an attempted clearance.

There were no further tries in the second period, though two penalties from the boot of Tom Steene proved sufficient to settle the contest.

"The boys have been working so hard Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday week in, week out, so they deserved to be rewarded for that,” Wood added.