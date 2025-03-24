Harrogate RUFC complete derby double over rivals Otley RUFC to boost National Two North survival hopes
The Aces recorded a vital 24-17 success over their local rivals at the weekend, following up November’s 39-7 victory on home soil.
And that result lifted Martyn Wood’s team above Hull and into 13th position, where they sit just one point from safety and within touching distance of the two sides directly above them with three games left to play this term.
Long-serving hooker Steve Maycock handed the Aces the ideal start to Saturday’s contest, crossing with just six minutes on the clock to make it 5-0.
Converted tries by Jacob Holmes and Samuel Taylor saw Otley take a 14-5 lead by the midway point of the first half, though ‘Gate would enjoy a purple patch just before the interval, crossing three times in the space of six minutes.
First, winger Amrit Sharma touched down and Rory Macnab converted to narrow the gap to two points in the 31st minute.
Four minutes later, Maycock grabbed his second of the afternoon to put the visitors back in front, then almost immediately, centre Kristan Dobson ran in to secure his side’s four-try bonus point.
Macnab’s conversion made the half-time score 24-14, and as heavy rain fell and conditions worsened a 10-point advantage left the Aces in a useful position.
Indeed, the second period would yield just the three more points as both sides struggled for fluency in the mud, Joe Rowntree kicking a 61st-minute penalty that ultimately proved to be little more than a consolation score for Otley.
