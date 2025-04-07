Kodie Brook on the attack during Harrogate RUFC's National Two North clash with Hull RUFC at Rudding Lane. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC climbed out of the National Two North relegation zone despite losing Saturday’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Hull RUFC.

Martyn Wood’s team suffered yet another narrow defeat, going down 31-26 at Rudding Lane.

But, the bonus points they earned for finishing the game within seven points of their opponents, and for scoring four tries, were sufficient to lift them one place in the table and out of the drop zone.

This means that with two round of fixtures remaining in 2024/25, ‘Gate now sit one point ahead of second-from-bottom Billingham and two better off than basement boys Hull.

Will Pritchard touches down for Harrogate RUFC against fellow strugglers Hull. Picture: Daniel Kerr

And, while they remain just one behind 11th-placed Preston Grasshoppers and within touching distance of local rivals Otley in 10th, the Aces failure to win at the weekend may yet prove costly.

Next up, they face a trip to champions Leeds Tykes, who have lost just once in 24 outings so far this term. Meanwhile, all of the sides in and around them in the table face far less daunting fixtures.

But, whatever happens next weekend, Harrogate know that victory over Billingham on the final day of the season will likely be imperative if they are to have a realistic chance of surviving.

Second-row forward Jack Gilmartin got the Aces off to a positive start against Hull, crossing in the ninth minute to hand them an early advantage. Rory Macnab then added the conversion for 7-0.

Martin Dodds rises highest to claim line-out ball for the Aces. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Hull responded well, however, and tries from Harry Dawkins and Finlay Dobson - one of which was converted by the latter - saw them take a 12-7 lead by the 25th minute.

Flanker Martyn Dodds then went over and Macnab again kicked the extras to edge the hosts back ahead.

But, Paulos Latu touched down as Hull hit back almost immediately, with Hobson’s conversion handing the away side a 19-14 half-time advantage.

With Latu off the pitch having been shown a yellow card, Harrogate capitalised on their numerical advantage when replacement forward Will Pritchard made it across the whitewash and Macnab converted for 21-19 on 54 minutes.

The 14 men of Hull would however strike back within a couple of minutes once more, Bureta Faraimo going over for Harrison Astley to boot over the extras.

The see-saw nature of the contest and ‘Gate were next to score through winger Finlay Green, who made it 26-26 just before the hour-mark.

The game’s decisive moment then arrived in the 66th minute when Tomas Bairstow’s try handed the visitors a precious 31-26 that they would not relinquish.

Two more yellow cards followed during the closing stages, but despite both teams being reduced to 14, no more points were added.

Harrogate travel to Leeds Tykes for their penultimate fixture of the campaign this Friday, 8pm kick-off.