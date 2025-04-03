Harrogate RUFC are back in action at Rudding Lane this weekend, where they face Hull RUFC in what is a huge game for both clubs. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Martyn Wood has issued a rallying call to Harrogate RUFC supporters ahead of this Saturday’s crunch clash with fellow strugglers Hull (2pm).

The Aces, who sit second-from-bottom of the National Two North table, entertain the division’s basement side at the weekend, with both teams in desperate need of a win in order to beat the drop.

‘Gate are currently five points better off and head into the weekend just a point shy of safety, knowing that victory over Hull could well lift them out of the relegation zone with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Meanwhile, the East Yorkshiremen could well be relegated if they lose and fail to secure a bonus point – if either Billingham or Preston Grasshoppers come out on top in their respective fixtures.

Thus, with so much at stake for both clubs, Harrogate’s director of rugby is expecting an epic encounter to play out at the Apollo Capital Stadium.

And, with four of Harrogate’s five league successes this term coming on home soil, Wood insists that the Rudding Lane faithful have a big part to play once again in what really is a must-win game.

