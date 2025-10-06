Will Hill on the attack for Harrogate RUFC during Saturday's victory on the road at Cleckheaton. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Jake Brady was satisfied with the amount of control his Harrogate RUFC side enjoyed during Saturday's 33-17 success at Cleckheaton.

The Aces recorded their third win in four North One East outings this term and secured another bonus point after running in five tries.

In-form winger Amrit Sharma's early touchdown set 'Gate on their way, and they took a 14-7 lead into half-time before crossing the whitewash a further three times after the interval.

"Overall, I am pretty happy with the performance away from home in what were really tough conditions because of the wind and rain," Brady told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Amrit Sharma scored the opening try of the game to set the Aces on their way to victory. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"We had a lot of territory and possession in the game and pretty much controlled long periods, but it took us a while to break Cleckheaton down.

"The amount of ball we had in the first half wasn't really reflected in the score-line. A couple of passes didn't go to hand, we didn't execute at a couple of line-outs and that meant that we couldn't get our driving maul going as often as we'd have liked.

"We were just more accurate and clinical in the second half. We kept the pressure on them as we had done in the first half and eventually the penalty count started to mount and we were able to capitalise.

"One of the tries was a complete gift because of a freak error by two of their players going for the same ball, but we'll take it."

Skipper Sam Brady finished the game with a brace of tries, with Sharma, prop Jacob Percival and replacement Will Pritchard also touching down in a victory that leaves Harrogate fourth in the table and just three points behind leaders Heath.

This Saturday, the Aces entertain third-placed Alnwick, a side who have made a perfect start to 2025/26, winning four out of four thus far.