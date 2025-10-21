Junior Nuu crosses the try-line during Harrogate RUFC's comprehensive home win over Driffield. Picture: Daniel Kerr

The return to action of Kristan Dobson and Junior Nuu has presented Harrogate RUFC chief Jake Brady with a “nice selection headache” ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Heath.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who shone for the Aces in National Two North last term, made their first appearances of the season during Saturday’s 46-22 victory over Driffield, with both men scoring tries.

Outside centre Dobson has only just returned to fitness, while inside centre Nuu – a former Tonga Under-20 international – only recently put pen to paper on a new contract at Rudding Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate had been in decent form prior to their comprehensive win over the Woldsmen, coming out on top in four of their first five North One East matches, with their back line functioning well.

Kristan Dobson dives over the try-line to put the Aces in a commanding position in the game, despite the best efforts of a visiting player. Picture: Daniel Kerr

But director of rugby Brady now has a wealth of talent at his disposal at just the right time, with a trip to unbeaten league leaders Heath up next.

And the former Leeds Tykes powerhouse says he is thrilled to have such competition for places.

“We have certainly got plenty of options in the backs now, which is really good news,” Brady told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kristan Dobson was one of the best players in National Two North last season and is really dangerous with the ball in hand, so he’s obviously a big part of our plans. He was injured at the start of the season, but it’s good to have him fit again.

In-form 'Gate winger Amrit Sharma makes it across the whitewash. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"Junior did really well when he came in last term. After playing rugby league all summer he needed a bit of a rest before he came back to us, but he has signed his contract now and I am pleased to have him available for selection moving forwards.

"But the lads who have started the season have all been doing a great job. Kodie Brook has been excellent at 12, Amrit Sharma has scored a lot of tries and has carried such a threat on the wing. Rory Macnab has been performing at full-back and it is really good to have Oli Rosillo back at the club. All of the boys in the backs have contributed.

"So, there are going to be some big decisions and tough calls to make. But that is what you want in my position. We have got good strength in depth and we need that. So this kind of selection headache is a nice one for me to have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath currently sit top of the North One East standings, four points better off than third-placed Harrogate, having won six out of six so far this term.

Kodie Brook on the charge during Saturday's North One East clash at Rudding Lane. Picture: Daniel Kerr

They have also bagged a bonus point for scoring four or more tries in each of those games and will undoubtedly provide the Aces with their toughest test of the season to date.

But, ‘Gate will head to West Yorkshire full of confidence fresh off the back of what Brady rates as their most impressive display of 2025/26 to date.

“I think on balance this was our best performance of this still young season,” he added. “Driffield played a fast game. They recycled the ball quickly, which at times tested our defence, but I was pleased with the variety we showed ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We used multiple ways to relieve pressure, and to build our own. We scored from set-pieces from close and long range, in transition and by building the phases.

“We did however have discipline issues for the second week running, and this is something we need to cut out in order to compete with the two top teams in the games we have coming up.”

Hooker Charlie Head bagged an early brace of tries to set Harrogate on their way against Driffield, with winger Sharma then running the length of the pitch to make it 17-3 at half-time.

On as a replacement, Nuu extended the home lead early in the second period, with Dobson then getting in on the act before scores from fly-half Tom Steene and number eight Will Hill stretched that advantage to 41-8.

The visitors rallied during the final quarter and registered a couple of consolation tries, though it was ‘Gate who had the final say when Brady himself crossed late on.