Harrogate RUFC captain Sam Brady charges forwards during Saturday's National Two North clash with Fylde. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC finally came out on the right side of a tight score-line as they recorded an impressive 27-24 win over Fylde to boost their National Two North survival hopes.

The Aces headed into Saturday’s fixture bottom of the table and having lost four of their previous five matches by a margin of seven points or less.

And although they managed to concede a try in the opening minutes of the game for the third successive Saturday, Martyn Wood’s men fought back and went on to take control of the contest early in the second period.

Fourth-placed Fylde did finish strongly and claw their way right back into proceedings, but on this occasion, ‘Gate found a way to get over the line and put a valuable five-point haul on the board.

Aces flanker Martin Dodds makes a break for the try-line during Saturday's win over Fylde at Rudding Lane. Picture: Daniel Kerr

The visitors broke the deadlock on six minutes, Cameron Smith going over for Lucas Atherton to convert.

Harrogate hit back within five minutes through centre Kristan Dobson, Charlie Metcalf kicking the extra two points to make it 7-7.

Fylde retook the lead just before the midway point of the first half when Christopher Rudkin touched down and Atherton converted.

But ‘Gate again responded, number eight Oliver Tomalin crossing the try-line to make it 14-12 at the interval.

'Gate centre Kristan Dobson scored his side's first try of the afternoon. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Wood’s men moved ahead for the first time in the match four minutes after the resumption, prop Henry Derbyshire scoring and Metcalf adding the extras.

Things got even better for Harrogate when hooker Oliver Fretwell made it over the whitewash to seal the four-try bonus point and hand his side a 26-14 advantage.

Fylde’s Sam Stott touched down to narrow the gap on the hour-mark, though a Rory Macnab penalty kept the home side ticking over.

With three minutes remaining, David Fairbrother crossed to set up a nervy finale, though Alex Clayton missed with his conversion attempt and ‘Gate managed to see the closing stages out with their lead still intact.

Victory over Fylde sees Harrogate climb off the bottom of the table and above Billingham ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash at fellow strugglers Sheffield Tigers, who sit just two places and six points better off.

That game kicks-off at 3pm.