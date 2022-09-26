News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate RUFC suffered a 41-10 home defeat to Sedgley Park in National Two North. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Harrogate RUFC beaten at home by Sedgley Park Tigers - IN PICTURES

Harrogate RUFC suffered their fourth National Two North defeat in as many matches when they hosted high-flying Sedgley Park on Saturday afternoon.

By Rhys Howell
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:35 pm

Trailing 26-0 at the interval, the Aces fought their way back into the contest after half-time when winger Oli Pearson touched down in the corner following a flowing passing move.

‘Gate’s best period of the match then resulted them scoring a second try as their forwards drove towards the line from a line-out and hooker Tom Baxter burrowed over from close range.

But, it was the visitors who finished the stronger at Rudding Lane, adding a couple more late tries to wrap up a convincing 41-10 victory.

That result keeps Martyn Wood’s new-look Harrogate rooted to the foot of the table and still looking for their first points of the 2022/23 campaign.

Next up for ‘Gate is a trip to fellow strugglers Huddersfield, 3pm kick-off this Saturday.

Pictures by Gerard Binks.

1.

Harrogate's Will Yates runs at the Sedgley Park defence.

Photo: Gerard Binks

2.

Marcus Mercer looks for a way through the visiting defence.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3.

Harrogate's powerhouse number eight Thomas Spencer-Jones takes the game to the visitors.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4.

Aces skipper Sam Brady in the thick of the action.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Harrogate
