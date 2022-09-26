Trailing 26-0 at the interval, the Aces fought their way back into the contest after half-time when winger Oli Pearson touched down in the corner following a flowing passing move.

‘Gate’s best period of the match then resulted them scoring a second try as their forwards drove towards the line from a line-out and hooker Tom Baxter burrowed over from close range.

But, it was the visitors who finished the stronger at Rudding Lane, adding a couple more late tries to wrap up a convincing 41-10 victory.

That result keeps Martyn Wood’s new-look Harrogate rooted to the foot of the table and still looking for their first points of the 2022/23 campaign.

Next up for ‘Gate is a trip to fellow strugglers Huddersfield, 3pm kick-off this Saturday.

Pictures by Gerard Binks.

