Fred Chell on his way to marking his Harrogate RUFC debut with a try against Chester. Pictures: Daniel Kerr

A couple of first-time try-scorers helped Harrogate RUFC record their maiden victory of 2024/25.

Debutant centre Fred Chell and replacement Sam Shepherd both touched down for the Aces as they overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Chester 22-16 at Rudding Lane on Saturday afternoon.

After five consecutive defeats to start the campaign, Martin Wood’s team’s opening win lifted them out of the National Two North relegation zone and up to 12th place in the table.

As soon as the referee blew his whistle to signal the start of the game, the heavens opened. However, this did not deter Chester who made a fast start.

The Aces secure line-out ball during Saturday's National Two North clash at Rudding Lane.

In just the second minute, Tom Ellis crossed for an unconverted try. Then, in the 10th minute, following a cross-field grubber kick, Dafydd Williams made the score 10-0.

The visitors moved further ahead five minutes later through a Morgan Bagshaw penalty.

Trailing by 13 points, Harrogate got back into the game just before half-time. Following a period of sustained pressure, Chell capped his ‘Gate debut with a try that Tom Steene converted.

The heavy rain continued after half-time but on this occasion it was the hosts who started the brighter, seizing the ascendancy eight minutes into the second period.

Harrogate players celebrate a try during their 22-16 success against visiting Chester.

Following forward pressure, number eight Will Hill crossed for Tom Steene to convert.

However, Chester went back in the lead just two minutes later through another Morgan Bagshaw penalty when Harrogate were reduced to 14 men as Steene received a yellow card for a high tackle.

The away side were also reduced to 14 shortly afterwards, Thomas Furnival yellow-carded for a similar offence.

The 54th minute saw ‘Gate edge back ahead at 17-16. Although Oli Toomey saw a drop-goal attempt charged down, play was brought back and he took advantage with a successful penalty shot.

The Aces then made sure of victory in the 67th minute, Shepherd burrowing over the whitewash to register his first try for the club.

Next up, Harrogate travel to fourth-placed Fylde for a 3pm kick-off.