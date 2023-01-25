Harrogate RUFC aspiring for more than just National Two North survival

Harrogate RUFC have won just two of their 14 National Two North outings so far this season. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Aces travel to Sheffield this weekend second-from-bottom of the table having won just two of their first 14 league fixtures this term.

That run of form combined with fellow strugglers Huddersfield‘s recent revival leaves the Rudding Lane outfit 12 points adrift of 12th position, albeit with two games in hand on their West Yorkshire rivals.

And while he is under no illusions regarding ‘Gate’s current predicament, head coach Fox says he is confident that their current crop are good enough to stay up - and go on and flourish in the fourth tier.

Harrogate RUFC head coach Sam Fox in action for the Aces.

“Woody [Martyn Wood] and myself believe in this group of players. There is a lot of ability in the squad,” Fox said.

“Obviously we are down near the bottom of the league at the moment and we know that we are in a relegation battle, but our aspirations are not limited to just surviving.

“Results haven’t been as we’d have liked during the first half of the season, however we feel that we are good enough to aspire for more than just staying in National Two.

“This is still a relatively new team. But we are improving and once everything clicks we believe that there is enough quality to be really competitive in this league going forwards.”

While Fox says that the Aces are currently fairly happy with the make-up of their squad, he admits that they are on the look-out for reinforcements in certain positions as they bid to start climbing the table.

“Recruitment-wise we are always on the lookout,” he added.

“In general, we are happy with our squad. We believe that there’s some depth and some good players in the second team who are capable of stepping up when required.

“But there are certain positions where we would like to strengthen. There are a few areas that we are hopeful of adding players.

“So we will keep looking. Even if there are loans out there, players Who we feel could come in and make us stronger, even in the short term, we are open to that.”