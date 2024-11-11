Semi Tokaduadua and his Harrogate RUFC team-mates suffered another narrow defeat when they visited Hull Ionians. Picture: Gerard Binks

Martyn Wood felt that his Harrogate RUFC side did just about enough to come away from Hull Ionians with more than just another extremely narrow defeat.

The Aces missed a couple of late conversions on their way to a 25-23 loss on Saturday afternoon, just a week after they were beaten by a single point at home to Sheffield Tigers.

And although he conceded that both teams will believe that they deserved to take the spoils, ‘Gate’s director of rugby was pleased with what he saw from his troops over the course of the 80 minutes.

“Our performance against Ionians was really good and if we had nicked the win then I don’t think anybody could really have had any complaints,” Wood said.

"But, that’s not me saying that they didn’t deserve their victory, because they played well too and defended strongly when we had a good spell in the game. It’s one of those matches that could have gone either way.

"Although we missed a couple of conversions that would have won us the game, they also missed a few kicks, so I don’t think we can blame our kickers and say that the result only came down to that.

"The main thing for us is that we played well and that we are improving. We are definitely getting better as the season goes on, and that’s really important.

"We can’t worry about what anyone else is doing. We just need to control the controllable, and if we continue to improve then I know that we will start picking up more results along the way.”

Harrogate were fast out of the blocks at Brantingham Park, Charlie Metcalf kicking two penalties inside the first eight minutes to hand his side a 6-0 lead.

Ionians hit back in the 18th minute, Sam Pocklington crossing for a try that was converted by Lewis Minikin, who then added a penalty to make it 10-6 to the hosts.

The Aces’ response was immediate. Junior Nuu provided an excellent slip pass to fellow centre Kristan Dobson, who ran in from halfway for Metcalf to convert.

Former ‘Gate star Minikin levelled the scores at 13-13 with a penalty in the 36th minute, then, just before the interval, Ionians moved into a 20-13 lead through George Mewburn’s converted try.

Hull extended their advantage midway through the second half as Will Yates touched down in the corner to make it 25-13.

Harrogate would however finish strongly and, following sustained forward pressure, spun the ball wide for Kodie Brook to finish. Unfortunately for them, Metcalf was unsuccessful with his 65th-minute conversation attempt.

‘Gate continued to turn the screw, and although Ionians defended resolutely for a period of time, the visitors finally broke through late on as Brook crossed again.

But, on his first appearance of the season following a long injury lay-off, Rory Macnab was unable to add the extra two points that would have levelled things up.

Next up for ‘Gate in National Two North is a trip to Tynedale this Saturday.