Harrogate RUFC aiming to take high-flying Hull RUFC 'into deep waters'

Sam Brady in action for Harrogate RUFC during last weekend's home defeat to Stourbridge. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces sit second-bottom of National Two North with five losses from their opening six matches having been handed a seriously tough run of fixtures to kick-off their first season back in the fourth tier after a four -year absence.

By the time they leave the field at Hull on Saturday, the Rudding Lane outfit will have played five of the division’s top six, while having met just one of the other seven teams currently in and around them inside the bottom eight.

“It’s been a hard run of fixtures to start the season with and going to Hull will undoubtedly be another huge challenge for our boys,” Harrogate director of rugby Dave Doherty said.

Harrogate RUFC director of rugby Dave Doherty. Picture: Caught Light Photography

“They’ve got so much experience, they’re very strong in the set-piece and they do not concede many points at all, so once again, we know we’re in for another tough day at the office.

“They already had a very strong squad but they’ve taken their recruitment to the next level this season. They’ve signed lads who were playing well in the Championship not so long ago.

“But, we are a tight bunch and we will look to try and take Hull into deep waters on Saturday and see how much they want it. We’ll go there with a game-plan and aim to execute it.”