Harrogate Railway striker Alex Ingham rewarded for 'unbelievable work-rate' with goal against Brigg Town
The big centre-forward has only managed to find the back of the net three times since joining the club from local rivals Knaresborough Town in October, but was rewarded for another industrious display leading the line with a goal against Brigg Town on Saturday.
That 12th-minute strike cancelled out Joshua Batty's early opener and ultimately earned his side a decent point at Station View, with Ingham's all-round contribution sufficient to see him named man of the match.
And boss Youhill had only good things to say about his number nine.
“Alex is the hardest-working centre-forward I’ve ever played with or coached," the Rail chief said.
"He is the hardest worker you can imagine, his work-rate is unbelievable. He does so much out of possession and does a great job for the team.
"It is about finding that right balance in terms of his role but he has a lot of quality. With his ability I know there are more goals to come from him."
Ingham's strike against Brigg saw him shoot beyond the advancing Lewis Hill having been played clean through on goal.
It arrived five minutes after Batty had pounced on a loose pass by a Railway defender and beaten Jamie Hassall one-on-one.
That result leaves the Rail 11th in the NCEL Division One standings ahead of this Saturday's trip to Club Thorne Colliery (3pm).