Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill, left, presents Alex Ingham with his man of the match award following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brigg Town. Picture: Harrogate Railway Athletic FC

Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill is certain that more goals will come for striker Alex Ingham, a player he describes as the “hardest worker you can imagine.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big centre-forward has only managed to find the back of the net three times since joining the club from local rivals Knaresborough Town in October, but was rewarded for another industrious display leading the line with a goal against Brigg Town on Saturday.

That 12th-minute strike cancelled out Joshua Batty's early opener and ultimately earned his side a decent point at Station View, with Ingham's all-round contribution sufficient to see him named man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Youhill had only good things to say about his number nine.

“Alex is the hardest-working centre-forward I’ve ever played with or coached," the Rail chief said.

"He is the hardest worker you can imagine, his work-rate is unbelievable. He does so much out of possession and does a great job for the team.

"It is about finding that right balance in terms of his role but he has a lot of quality. With his ability I know there are more goals to come from him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingham's strike against Brigg saw him shoot beyond the advancing Lewis Hill having been played clean through on goal.

It arrived five minutes after Batty had pounced on a loose pass by a Railway defender and beaten Jamie Hassall one-on-one.

That result leaves the Rail 11th in the NCEL Division One standings ahead of this Saturday's trip to Club Thorne Colliery (3pm).