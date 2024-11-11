Saul Adshead dives over the try-line during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire One success at Bridlington. Pictures: Submitted

Harrogate Pythons RUFC captain Hugh Tatlow attributed Saturday's victory on the road at Bridlington to the visiting side's superior fitness levels.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Starbeck-based outfit ended a run of four consecutive Yorkshire One defeats with a 37-21 success by the seaside, overturning a half-time deficit courtesy of four tries scored in the second period.

"It was a bit messy in places, which meant we missed some opportunities to cross the try-line, something which we need to sort at training," skipper Tatlow said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, as I said in the huddle at the end of the game, we just needed to remember how to win, which we did in the second half with four tries.

Harrogate Pythons players celebrate at Dukes Park following their 37-21 victory on Saturday afternoon.

"Our fitness levels meant that we were able to play for 80 minutes, which is down to the players' hard work as well as our brilliant coaching and therapy team."

Bridlington opened the scoring with an early penalty, but the Pythons were quickly into their stride, Jackson Hobson going close before Bailey Bromberg used his pace out wide to set Saul Adshead up to score in the corner.

Jed Carr then kicked a penalty to make it 8-3, though the hosts responded soon afterwards with a three-pointer of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Pythons' more powerful pack starting to dominate the game, a number of try-scoring opportunities were created, though overeagerness meant that the final pass went astray.

That was until Hobson eventually made the breakthrough, going over out wide to stretch the away lead to 11-6.

But, just before the interval, Bridlington hit back through a well-executed move from a line-out, edging in front.

Straight from the kick-off at the start of the second period, an interception try for the home team saw them pull further clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pythons would however begin to take control of proceedings as the afternoon wore on, moving through the gears, while their hosts began to tire.

A break from Max Sharp in the centre opened up a gap for Adshead to dive over in the corner for his second try, with Hobson following that up with a score of his own to move ‘Gate into a 25-18 lead.

A Bridlington penalty narrowed the gap to three points, but soon afterwards, Bromberg used his pace to outpace the cover and make it 30-21.

Jordan Payne then rounded off the scoring with a try under the posts.

Victory lifts the Pythons up to fifth place in the table ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hullensians.