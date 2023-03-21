Ed Challis on the attack during Harrogate Pythons' Yorkshire Two victory at North Ribblesdale. Pictures: Submitted

Tim Evans’ last-gasp try earned the men from the Jim Saynor Ground a 26-20 comeback success away at North Ribblesdale on Saturday afternoon, ending a run of four matches without a win.

That bonus-point triumph keeps Dan Bird’s team second in the Yorkshire Two standings and six points clear of third-placed Baildon, albeit having played a game more than their nearest rivals.

But the Pythons know that another bonus-point victory on the final weekend will guarantee that they cannot be overtaken and will secure them the division’s second promotion spot.

Tim Evans' last-gasp try secured the visitors a crucial victory in their quest for promotion.

‘Gate did not get off to a great start at North Ribblesdale, falling behind with just two minutes on the clock as the home side kicked an early penalty goal.

The visitors had plenty of defending to do during the opening exchanges as their hosts kept up the pressure on their line, but having escaped their own territory, they hit back on 13 minutes.

Jed Carr’s clearance kick earned a Pythons line-out, from which captain Will Butler and Jon Pickard were stopped just short before Carr sent Max Sharp over and then added the conversion for 7-3.

A well-oiled catch-and-drive routine from a five-metre line-out would however see Ribblesdale power over to reclaim their advantage after half an hour, with a penalty five minutes later stretching the score-line to 13-7.

And things got even better for the home team just before the interval when their second touchdown saw them pull 13 points clear.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Pythons began the second period with greater intensity and were rewarded in the 65th minute when Marcus Fotherby crashed over following a quick tap by Carr, who then booted over the extras for 20-14.

Their confidence visibly growing, ‘Gate began to play a more expansive game and they moved to within a point of Ribblesdale after Sam Considine kicked ahead on halfway, outpaced the home defence and gathered the bouncing ball just ahead of the try-line before diving over.

The comeback was then completed at the death as Carr found Tim Evans, who broke two tackles to finish, with Carr’s conversion rounding things off at 26-20.