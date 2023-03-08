Nathan Wake is halted in his tracks during Harrogate Pythons' narrow Yorkshire Two defeat away at Wath. Pictures: Submitted

Saturday’s 40-36 defeat to Wath means that Dan Bird’s team are winless in four matches following a run of 14 consecutive victories which had taken them to the top of Yorkshire Two.

The men from the Jim Saynor Ground’s fate remains in their own hands with two fixtures left to play this term, however their lead over third-placed Baildon has not been cut to just a single point.

Thus, only a victory against champions Wensleydale in their next game will guarantee that they head into the final weekend of the season still occupying a promotion berth.

Ed Challis makes a break for the try-line during Harrogate Pythons' loss on the road at Wath.

That they still sit above Baildon in the table owes much to the fighting spirit they showed to rally at 37-17 down at Wath, almost pulling off a sensational comeback.

The two losing bonus points they earned could yet prove crucial, however head coach Bird was still left contemplating what might have been had his players not left themselves facing a mountain to climb.

“It’s difficult to win any game of rugby when you hand the opposition a 20-point head start,” he said.

“Too many individual errors and some poor discipline meant that we gifted Wath a huge foothold in the match.

“In the second half, there were flashes of real brilliance and we imposed ourselves well to get back into the contest.

“We had moments to win it but we just couldn’t convert the pressure.”

Wath took an early lead following a try from a catch-and-drive at a line-out 20m out, the resulting conversion putting them 7-0 up in the fifth minute.

Some strong running from Will Butler and Matt Leach carried the Pythons into Wath territory, but a spilled ball and a clever kick from the influential home fly-half led to the visitors giving away a penalty on their own 22.

This was quickly-taken and an over-eager tackle by a player who had not retreated the full 10 metres led to the offender being yellow-carded and the hosts successfully dissecting the posts for a 10-0 advantage.

More indiscipline provided Wath with another shot at goal in the 20th minute and they again capitalised, stretching the gap to 13 points.

The Pythons re-grouped, with Jack Hall and George Booth both carrying well as the visitors moved through the phases. Under pressure, Wath entered the side of a ruck and Jed Carr narrowed the gap to 13–3 with a 25th-minute penalty.

Wath did however go straight back down the other end and another controlled catch-and-drive at a line-out on the ‘Gate five-metre line led to a touchdown which was converted for 20-3.

Cleanly-taken ball from the restart saw Booth then Butler carry the Pythons up the pitch and Carr threaded an inch-perfect pass to Bailey Bromberg on halfway and his searing pace took him clear of the home defence to finish in the corner.

Carr added the extras 20–10 to leave his side in a far healthier position heading into the interval than they might have been.

Having got themselves back in the contest, Bird’s men began the second period with real determination and Wath found themselves under the pump straight from the resumption.

Sam Considine and Harry Parrish chased down Carr’s kick ahead, forcing the hosts’ full-back into attempting a panicky clearance kick behind his own line.

Pythons number eight Hugh Tatlow was however able to charge it down and Ed Challis pounced on the loose ball to register the away team’s second try. Carr converted once more to bring the Pythons within three points.

A second yellow card would however see ‘Gate reduced to 14 men for another 10 minutes and Wath took full advantage, scoring twice in quick succession following attacking scrums, then going over out wide to seize a seemingly unassailable 37-17 lead.

But, back up to their full complement, the visitors showed great resolve as they came again. First, Considine returned a long clearance kick, running 40 metres and past a number of would-be tacklers to score under the posts, Carr converting.

Next, the evergreen Matt Leach was stopped inches short following another Pythons raid, though he off-loaded superbly to Challis, who applied the finishing touch. Carr added the extra two for 37-31 with minutes left.

James Audsley-Beck then made a break from the kick-off, putting the pressure back on Wath. Controlled phase play followed and Nathan Wake crashed over, however Carr’s conversion attempt was just wide of the mark, leaving ‘Gate 37-36 behind.